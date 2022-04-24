Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 63 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

NOC opened at $447.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $441.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.63.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

