Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.08.

CBOE opened at $114.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.53 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

