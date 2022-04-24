Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $72.50 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.