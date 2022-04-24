Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Evergy worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.49.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.