Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCK opened at $318.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $180.41 and a 52-week high of $335.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.48.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,690. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

