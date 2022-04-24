Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.43 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.