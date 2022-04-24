Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $187.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.70 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

