Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,963 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.86% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 453.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

