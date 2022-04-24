Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,017 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,349,000 after purchasing an additional 412,337 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.24.

Shares of AMGN opened at $250.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.24 and a 200-day moving average of $224.06. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.81. The company has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.