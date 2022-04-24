Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 7,078 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $14,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $67.29 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

Several research firms have commented on DD. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

