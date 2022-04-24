Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 789 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($55.30) to GBX 4,500 ($58.55) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($62.45) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,921.17.

Shares of DEO opened at $200.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $175.46 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

