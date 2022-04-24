Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 33,809 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $4,620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,045,000 after buying an additional 122,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $2,289,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

BWA opened at $37.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

