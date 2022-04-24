Curate (XCUR) Market Cap Reaches $7.93 Million

Curate (XCUR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Curate has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Curate has a market cap of $7.93 million and $1.97 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002360 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,487,529 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

