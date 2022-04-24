CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,516 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $101.68. 5,779,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,405,385. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

