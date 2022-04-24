CyberFi Token (CFi) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.84 Million

CyberFi Token (CFi) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, CyberFi Token has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. CyberFi Token has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $25,493.00 worth of CyberFi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberFi Token coin can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00004920 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00033834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00103596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CyberFi Token Coin Profile

CyberFi Token (CRYPTO:CFi) is a coin. CyberFi Token’s total supply is 2,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,975,000 coins. CyberFi Token’s official Twitter account is @cofound_it . The official website for CyberFi Token is cyberfi.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Cofound.it is a decentralized platform that connects startups, experts and investors worldwide. The platform seeks to be a hub where projects can be easily kickstarted and the best projects are selected, helped with expert coaches, given promotional funds and showcased to the investor community. The CFI token powers the interactions on the platform. “

CyberFi Token Coin Trading

