Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

CYCC opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $19.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 209,612 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 218,448 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

