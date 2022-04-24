Dai (DAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $225.56 Million

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. Dai has a market cap of $9.07 billion and approximately $225.56 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00103349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,082,976,419 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.