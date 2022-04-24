Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BN. Barclays set a €66.00 ($70.97) target price on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($60.22) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.27 ($62.66).

BN opened at €55.22 ($59.38) on Wednesday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($77.56). The business has a 50 day moving average of €52.48 and a 200-day moving average of €54.71.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

