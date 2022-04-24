Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.50 ($62.90) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €58.27 ($62.66).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN opened at €55.22 ($59.38) on Wednesday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($77.56). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.71.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.