Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DUAVF. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €160.00 ($172.04) to €198.00 ($212.90) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.00.

OTCMKTS:DUAVF opened at $173.41 on Wednesday. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $97.16 and a twelve month high of $173.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.95.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

