Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells $295,041.20 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 55,045 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $295,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,026,748 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 21st, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 6,314 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $32,264.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $301.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.45 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXLG. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group (Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.