Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells $295,041.20 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 55,045 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $295,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,026,748 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 21st, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 6,314 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $32,264.54.
Shares of OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $301.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $8.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXLG. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
