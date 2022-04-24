Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target to €70.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €78.00 ($83.87) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CODYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($75.27) to €73.00 ($78.49) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($64.52) to €62.00 ($66.67) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($72.04) to €68.00 ($73.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €82.00 ($88.17) to €87.00 ($93.55) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($83.87) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.71.

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

