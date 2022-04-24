Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target to GBX 1,475

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,550 ($20.17) to GBX 1,475 ($19.19) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($21.53) to GBX 1,685 ($21.92) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.37) to GBX 1,665 ($21.66) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.87) to GBX 1,375 ($17.89) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.17) to GBX 1,590 ($20.69) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,304.67.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.2372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Prudential by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Prudential by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Prudential by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Prudential by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

