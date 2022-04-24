DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $271.81 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00254687 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00011092 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004388 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00021914 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.56 or 0.00648970 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 953,804,327 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.