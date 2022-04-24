disBalancer 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $176,479.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, disBalancer has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. disBalancer has a market cap of $2.30 million and $176,479.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.24 or 0.07404399 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,090,089 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

