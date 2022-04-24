Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 841 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

NYSE BSM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.25. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.66 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.