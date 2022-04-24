Doliver Advisors LP Has $141,000 Stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,395,000. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 466.4% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 82,345 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $794,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 43,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 30,692 shares during the period. 32.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of ECF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,024. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.