Doliver Advisors LP Has $311,000 Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in APA were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APA. Mizuho upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

NASDAQ:APA traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,826,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,637. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 4.43. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

