Doliver Advisors LP Has $448,000 Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,070 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,067,000 after buying an additional 4,237,628 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,440,000 after buying an additional 2,950,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $64,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

CNP stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,314,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,992. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.