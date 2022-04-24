Doliver Advisors LP Sells 319 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $7.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,216,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,193. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

