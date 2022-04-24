Doliver Advisors LP Sells 667 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $8,826,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,160,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,644,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 942,771 shares of company stock worth $107,203,458. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.91. 1,188,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,014. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.20. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

