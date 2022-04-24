Doliver Advisors LP Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,637,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

