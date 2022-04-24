Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.81. 1,659,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.10. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

