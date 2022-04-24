Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 840.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,004,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,460,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.92.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

