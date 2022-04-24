Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 5,815.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,903,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,293 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,954 shares during the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after purchasing an additional 663,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,463,000 after purchasing an additional 599,220 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.