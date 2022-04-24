Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $114.28. 3,185,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,327. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.98. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

