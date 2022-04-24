Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) price target on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

Shares of LON DUKE opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a current ratio of 24.90. The firm has a market cap of £148.90 million and a P/E ratio of 7.55. Duke Royalty has a 1 year low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 48.03 ($0.62).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Duke Royalty’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Duke Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.