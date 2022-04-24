Dynamic (DYN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.06 Million

Dynamic (DYN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $42.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0691 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

