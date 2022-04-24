e-Gulden (EFL) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.77 million and $94.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00265109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001386 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,940 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,777 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

