Earnest Partners LLC Buys 67,697 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,697 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $23,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,779 shares of company stock valued at $155,269. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.45.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JACK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.04.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

