Earnest Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,164,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,402 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $60,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.40. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

