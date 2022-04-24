Earnest Partners LLC Has $29.66 Million Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,258 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $29,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,017,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

TTGT opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average of $86.27.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

