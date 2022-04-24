Earnest Partners LLC Has $55.78 Million Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,257,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,865 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $55,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $28,581,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,685,000 after buying an additional 770,003 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,607,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,754,000 after buying an additional 359,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 630.16, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.35.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

