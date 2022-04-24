Earnest Partners LLC Has $83.68 Million Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,771 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $83,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after buying an additional 1,414,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,084,000 after purchasing an additional 97,696 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 108.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,770,000 after purchasing an additional 822,987 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,582,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,719,000 after purchasing an additional 69,002 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 23.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,174,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after purchasing an additional 222,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

