Earnest Partners LLC Invests $40,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 313 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,111,452 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,658. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $110.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.98. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.15 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 79.02%.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.