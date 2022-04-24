Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 670,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,978 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $78,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after purchasing an additional 298,230 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,053,000 after buying an additional 917,993 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,065,000 after buying an additional 79,109 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $119,675,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,091,000 after purchasing an additional 107,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $137.27 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.50.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

