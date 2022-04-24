Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 634,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,775 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $49,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

SYY opened at $88.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average is $79.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.