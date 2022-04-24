Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 634,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,775 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $49,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
In other Sysco news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SYY opened at $88.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average is $79.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.
Sysco Profile (Get Rating)
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
