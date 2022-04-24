Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,422,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 414,778 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $34,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in ASE Technology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ASE Technology by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 247,925 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ASE Technology by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ASE Technology by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 300,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 109,669 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASE Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

ASX opened at $6.66 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Further Reading

