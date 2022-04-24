Earnest Partners LLC Sells 10,527 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $72,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

Shares of RE stock opened at $286.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.77 and a 200 day moving average of $281.18. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.