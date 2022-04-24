Earnest Partners LLC Sells 13,832 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 670,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,832 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $41,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,093,000 after buying an additional 104,882 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,504,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,586,000 after acquiring an additional 197,654 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,226,000 after acquiring an additional 177,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 730,522 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ST opened at $48.59 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.10.

Sensata Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.